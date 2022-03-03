close
Video: Luca Shaw's Winning POV from Downhill Southeast Round 1

Mar 3, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesOur newest rider Luca Shaw is getting ready for the new DH season racing his Canyon Sender at his local series in the USA.Canyon Bicycles


Racing and Events Videos Canyon Luca Shaw DH Racing Downhill Southeast


4 Comments

  • 6 0
 Some say that man is waiting for a fist bump to this day.
  • 1 0
 where are the spectators????
  • 1 0
 At the end... It was probably impossible to hike to the top considering the mud Big Grin

