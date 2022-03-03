close
Video: Luca Shaw's Winning POV from Downhill Southeast Round 1
Mar 3, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Our newest rider Luca Shaw is getting ready for the new DH season racing his Canyon Sender at his local series in the USA.
—
Canyon Bicycles
Racing and Events
Videos
Canyon
Luca Shaw
DH Racing
Downhill Southeast
Score
Time
6
0
Solorider13
(17 mins ago)
Some say that man is waiting for a fist bump to this day.
[Reply]
1
0
buegelmeister
(20 mins ago)
where are the spectators????
[Reply]
1
0
winko
(12 mins ago)
At the end... It was probably impossible to hike to the top considering the mud
[Reply]
1
0
putin-you-ugly-mother-fucker
(21 mins ago)
Nice
[Reply]
4 Comments
