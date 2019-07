Video: Brazilian Champ Lucas Borba Sends Massive Gaps on an XC Bike

Five time Brazilian national overall downhill champion Lucas Borba is the newest Soul Cycles rider. Lucas will ride the Volcano at Brazil Ride 2019, one of the most challenging ultra-marathons in the world. So his first mission was to test his XC bike on a downhill track.Originally built for cross country, the Volcano is a full suspension 29er with only 100mm travel. The downhill track in Ibirama (Brazil) is known for its gaps, ramps, and steeps. Certainly, an inhospitable spot for a XC bike.VIDEO: Root Rider TVPHOTOS: Rodrigo PhilippsMore info on the Soul Cycles Volcano: soulcycles.com.br (Portuguese)