Video: Brazilian Champ Lucas Borba Sends Massive Gaps on an XC Bike

Jul 27, 2019
by Root Rider TV  
Lucas Borba Extreme XC | RAW

by RootRider
Views: 521    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


Five time Brazilian national overall downhill champion Lucas Borba is the newest Soul Cycles rider. Lucas will ride the Volcano at Brazil Ride 2019, one of the most challenging ultra-marathons in the world. So his first mission was to test his XC bike on a downhill track.

Originally built for cross country, the Volcano is a full suspension 29er with only 100mm travel. The downhill track in Ibirama (Brazil) is known for its gaps, ramps, and steeps. Certainly, an inhospitable spot for a XC bike.

Photo Rodrigo Philipps

Photo Rodrigo Philipps

Photo Rodrigo Philipps

Photo Rodrigo Philipps

Photo Rodrigo Philipps

VIDEO: Root Rider TV
PHOTOS: Rodrigo Philipps

More info on the Soul Cycles Volcano: soulcycles.com.br (Portuguese)

5 Comments

  • + 3
 Smoother than smooth.
How nice is it nowadays to not hear all that rattle that bikes used to make.
And on that note, its 0827, its a beautiful day, and Im off out on my bike. Enjoy your day Smile
  • + 5
 This is truly down-country.
  • + 1
 What is your limit?

Me...
  • + 1
 XC is RAD.
  • + 1
 Awesome video.

Post a Comment



