Video: Lucas Cruz is Lightning Fast on the New Range in 'Ride Beyond'

Sometimes, the ride takes you places you’ll never find on a map.
Drowning out the noise of the outside world, where fear gives way to flow, and the mountain itself struggles to keep up.
It’s a fleeting moment that can’t be planned; That rare ride that's here and now with the arrival of the new Range.
Ride Beyond
Get Some at Norco.com.
Video: David Peacock and Andre Nutini
Photography: Robin O’Neill
Rider: Lucas Cruz
10 Comments
Them: Sir, if you'd kindly step off the Norco Range, you'll see that this is actually a double black tech trail...
Post a Comment