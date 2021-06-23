Video: Lucas Cruz is Lightning Fast on the New Range in 'Ride Beyond'

Jun 23, 2021
by Norco Bicycles  

Sometimes, the ride takes you places you’ll never find on a map.

Drowning out the noise of the outside world, where fear gives way to flow, and the mountain itself struggles to keep up.

It’s a fleeting moment that can’t be planned; That rare ride that's here and now with the arrival of the new Range.

Ride Beyond

Photo by Robin O Neill
Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill
Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill
Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill
Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill
Photo by Robin O Neill

Photo by Robin O Neill


Get Some at Norco.com.


Video: David Peacock and Andre Nutini
Photography: Robin O’Neill
Rider: Lucas Cruz

10 Comments

  • 5 0
 Okay okay okay. There's a lot to love about this video, but my favorite part is the noticeably minimal chainslap at :48.
Drool
  • 2 0
 So many awesome bikes like this out now and continuing to come out that can be pedaled up instead of shuttled while shredding the same trails... my question still lies in "who can pedal uphill for more than 2 minutes in a full-face helmet??" Maybe I just don't know how to breathe?
  • 1 0
 The full face he is wearing might be tough, but almost all mid to high level enduro races require full face helmets and you must wear them the entire time you are on your bike. I own the Smith Mainline. It is very breathable and honestly not that bad to ride all day in. There are others like it designed as light duty full face helmets rather than a full DH helmet with few vents. Also, enduro racers are insanely fit athletes.
  • 3 0
 Yes Lucas!! Shredding! (Nice work on the cameras, too Andre & David)
  • 1 0
 Me: STOP PAVING THE SHORE! YOU'RE MAKING IT TOO SMOOTH!
Them: Sir, if you'd kindly step off the Norco Range, you'll see that this is actually a double black tech trail...
  • 2 0
 now thats a good solid nod of approval
  • 2 0
 Boom, there it is!
  • 1 0
 Sweet video, now won’t be available till fall 2022 lol
  • 1 0
 Judging by social media, looks like a bunch of shops already have them.
  • 1 0
 The bike is actually in stock right now at select dealers in the USA and Canada. Call your local Norco dealer, they might have some in already!

