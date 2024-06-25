Powered by Outside

Video: Lucy Van Eesteren in 'Luce Operations 2'

Jun 25, 2024
by Race Face  

Luce Operations, one year later.

Almost 12 months after dropping Luce Operations #1, Lucy Van Eesteren is back for more. We find her kicking it back with her own style, adding some trick to the arsenal, and keeping the signature steeze on and off the bike. Watch her ride her favorite zone on her three Rocky Mountain rigs, from the dirt jumps to the DH trails.

“For Luce Operations Volume 2, I wanted to showcase some of the stunts I’ve been working on. I was really stoked on Volume 1 but I felt like I could’ve improved on some of my tricks. Stoked to have check some off in this edit.”

photo
Lucy hammering down a clean barspin

photo

bigquotesI think progression in freeride is so many different things. How I measure progression is the feeling of being comfy and one with the bike while doing things that used to be scary.

photo
nuff said. Big Freeride vibes all around

bigquotesI’ve been messing around a lot with my suspension recently and noticed I always gravitate towards a stiffer slower set up.

photo
photo

bigquotesI like all my bikes to not feel too different from one another. That’s why I’ve been really enjoying the new Race Face Turbine bars on most of my bikes.

photo
Lucy rocking the new Race Face Turbine bar in a 770mm width and 20mm rise on her single crown freeride bike

We are all stoked to see Lucy continuing her progression. Let’s see what she comes up with next!

Huge thanks to Caleb Ely, Asa Silver, and all others who made this one come together.

Video: Caleb Ely
Editing: Caleb Ely
Photography: Asa Silver

2 Comments
  • 1 0
 That had a fun Ride To The Hills vibe.
  • 1 0
 For the Slaydies







