Video: 'Luce Operations: Vol 1' with Lucy Van Eesteren

Jul 11, 2023
by Race Face  
[

Words: Race Face

Luce Operations: Vol 1 has arrived. Join us as we delve into the mind of Lucy Van Eesteren – a blend of 90s inspired nostalgia, a healthy dose of oversaturated fish-eye, and her genuine expression of freeride style. The first in the Luce Operations series, Lucy hits Coast Gravity Park on the all new Rocky Mountain Slayer decked out in our freeride ready Race Face Atlas components.

photo


We asked Lucy about her vision behind Luce Operations: Vol 1.

How did you come up with the vibe and vision for the edit? What inspired the concept and how you wanted to be showcased?

bigquotesI was inspired by the 90s filming style with fisheye lenses and oversaturated colours, as well as old skate videos and the ski movie Zoot Space! I also love a fast-cut Dad cam video with sick B-roll. I'm really into fashion and my style is something I try to focus on a lot, which definitely inspired the vibe of this video.

photo

Coast Gravity Park is like a second home to you, how do you think riding and spending so much of your time there has influenced your riding?

bigquotesRiding Coast Gravity Park is like a dream come true. All the time hitting those jumps and berms has made the flow aspect of my riding so much cleaner. It got me ready for all the bigger airs I’ve hit since. So many inspiring people have helped build and ride the trails at CGP and I’m thankful for the influence it’s had on me, both as a rider and as a person.

photo

This was your first full edit and the first of many. How did you find the filming process?

bigquotesThe filming was so great! Shooting with Calvin (Huth) didn’t feel like work at all, mostly because he’s so much fun to be around. I had a couple of mechanicals throughout and some crashes on our shoot days, but nothing that was unexpected.

photo

Your personality shines quite visibly with your riding style and wardrobe. Can you speak to your choice of apparel in this film?

bigquotesI love digging through vintage pieces at thrift stores. The support I have from Raceface gives me room to be creative, so we got to work together on some special pieces. A good outfit always makes me feel like I'm better at riding, so I’m beyond grateful I was allowed to experiment with some cool clothing and represent the Race Face brand in some new and interesting ways.

photo

This is the first release of your “Luce Operations” video series. What do you look forward to showcasing in subsequent videos?

bigquotesI can’t tell you how lucky I feel that we get to make this into a series! In the next one I’m looking forward to showcasing more of my own builds and the style that goes along with that. I’m already picking out some crazy clothing that I think will turn some heads.

photo

Lastly, what’s the ideal setup for your new Rocky Mountain Slayer?

bigquotesI opted for the smaller 27.5 wheels to make it more playful. To match my style of riding (and my love for jumps) I set up the whole bike really stiff; more air in my tires so they roll faster and I slow down my rebound. I run flat pedals for tricks and the Atlas Pedals are grippy enough to make me feel like I’m clipped in but also let me switch my feet on and off without issue. The Bomber 58 fork is perfect for everything I want to do; squishy and plush and feels amazing off steep lips as well.

photo
photo

Check out her Slayer Bike Check below:

Brand: Rocky Mountain
Model: Slayer
Handlebar: Atlas - 35mm Rise
Stem: Atlas Direct Mount
Cranks: Atlas - 165mm
Wheelset: 27.5 Front and Rear. Atlas Front, ARC HD Rear (Vault Hub)
Fork: Marzocchi Bomber 58
Shock: Marzocchi Bomber Air
Seatpost: Turbine
Pedals: Atlas
Drivetrain: Shimano Saint

photo

Photography: Liam Wallace

Follow Lucy
Follow Calvin
Follow Race Face

Posted In:
Videos Race Face Lucy Van Eesteren


Author Info:
raceface avatar

Member since Mar 20, 2007
111 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Young Rider Passes Away After Accident at BC Cup DH Race
69672 views
Welcome to the 2023 Value Bike Field Test
49507 views
Specialized Releases New P.Series Bikes
48316 views
First Look: Pole Bicycles' Four New Long-Travel Models
42487 views
Slack Randoms: Wheelless Bikes, Schladming Laps, Wheelbarrow Sends & More
39131 views
Video: Red Bull Launches New 'Beyond the Line' World Cup Show with Rob Warner, Eliot Jackson & Emily Batty
38133 views
Video: Actual Weights of World Cup DH Bikes with Ed Masters
31410 views
Value Field Test: GT Sensor Comp
26916 views

7 Comments
  • 3 0
 Probably one of the best edits I've seen in quite some time! Lucy fricken shreds
  • 1 0
 Cool Video!!! I wish I could ride like her!!!
  • 1 0
 MTB could learn a lot from zootspace
  • 1 0
 Heck ya Lucy, such a rad video in all aspects. Future is bright!
  • 1 0
 yessssss
  • 1 0
 heck yes Lucy!!!
  • 1 0
 Let's GOOOOOO!!! \m/





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.051514
Mobile Version of Website