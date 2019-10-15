After Jérôme Clementz’s presence in the episodeof Ludo et Son Vélo "Dumb & Dumber” we decided to have him back for some new crazy adventure in the Alps. Some camping, some riding and some crazy madness! We jumped on our three-wheels vehicles and explored the trails around Verbier, Switzerland and the least we can say, we were on fire. Episodeof Ludo et Son Vélo called "Feu Follet” is the result. Shot and produced by Nico Falquet. Enjoy !Copyrights photos: Jancsi Hadik and Jérémy BernardFollow Ludo May on: