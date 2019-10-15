After Jérôme Clementz’s presence in the episode #5
of Ludo et Son Vélo "Dumb & Dumber” we decided to have him back for some new crazy adventure in the Alps. Some camping, some riding and some crazy madness! We jumped on our three-wheels vehicles and explored the trails around Verbier, Switzerland and the least we can say, we were on fire. Episode #9
of Ludo et Son Vélo called "Feu Follet” is the result. Shot and produced by Nico Falquet. Enjoy !
Copyrights photos: Jancsi Hadik and Jérémy Bernard
Follow Ludo May on: Instagram Facebook
5 Comments
in 2017, 66 people died, and 254 got Injured in the Pedrogão Fire (pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inc%C3%AAndio_florestal_de_Pedr%C3%B3g%C3%A3o_Grande_em_2017)
As well as other fires accross the planet
images.impresa.pt/sicnot/2017-09-01-pedrogao-fogo.jpg-4/original/mw-860
s3.observador.pt/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18191205/22544090.jpg
It's irracional, and lack any respect to the Florest // Wilderness.
Downvote if you like, but I cannot understand this kind of images related with bike ridding...
Really...
doesnt make the video any better anyway
Post a Comment