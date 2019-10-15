Video: Ludo May and Jérôme Clementz Are on Fire in "Feu Follet"

Oct 15, 2019
by Ludo May  

After Jérôme Clementz’s presence in the episode #5 of Ludo et Son Vélo "Dumb & Dumber” we decided to have him back for some new crazy adventure in the Alps. Some camping, some riding and some crazy madness! We jumped on our three-wheels vehicles and explored the trails around Verbier, Switzerland and the least we can say, we were on fire. Episode #9 of Ludo et Son Vélo called "Feu Follet” is the result. Shot and produced by Nico Falquet. Enjoy !

Video Feu Follet Copyright Jancsi Hadik

Copyrights photos: Jancsi Hadik and Jérémy Bernard

5 Comments

  • 6 0
 after so much forest fire i dont think this is a good idea......
  • 5 0
 This is not smart!

in 2017, 66 people died, and 254 got Injured in the Pedrogão Fire (pt.wikipedia.org/wiki/Inc%C3%AAndio_florestal_de_Pedr%C3%B3g%C3%A3o_Grande_em_2017)

As well as other fires accross the planet

images.impresa.pt/sicnot/2017-09-01-pedrogao-fogo.jpg-4/original/mw-860
s3.observador.pt/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/18191205/22544090.jpg

It's irracional, and lack any respect to the Florest // Wilderness.

Downvote if you like, but I cannot understand this kind of images related with bike ridding...
Really...
  • 2 0
 yep i m totally with you here: pretty stupid idea ..
doesnt make the video any better anyway
  • 1 0
 Not a good idea IMO. I don't want to imagine what may happen if someone in dry areas (e.g. Mediterranean countries, or others) finds this video inspiring...
  • 2 0
 more photos of the RV trike please Smile

Post a Comment



