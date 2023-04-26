Words: Ludo May



The 12th episode of Ludo et son vélo, « 4 Saisons », shot by Nico Falquet in the Verbier area (Switzerland) is out.If for you too the « 4 Seasons » is the best pizza and you also like the good riding, you will surely appreciate this latest episode of Nico and Ludo. A recipe of the "4 Seasons" somewhat revisited with a base of soft dirt, some autumnal twigs, some mountain herbs and a little fresh snow. And what better way to enjoy it than with a background of Vivaldi music? Enjoy!Summer vibes.Can't beat fall colors.Winter time.Copyright photos: Melody SkyFollow Ludo May on:Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ludo_may/?hl=frFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/ludomayy