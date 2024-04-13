Video: Ludo May Rides Under Heavy Rain in the Swiss Alps

The 13th episode of Ludo et son vélo, « Une rincée de douze »(a heavy downpour) », shot by Nico Falquet in the Verbier area (Switzerland) is out.If playing outside in the rain is the best way for you to return to childhood, you will love this latest episode from Nico and Ludo. Riding in the rain, soaking wet from head to toe and experiencing nature to the full is a liberating experience. Enjoy the slide of Ludo and his bike and, above all, next time it rains, get out in the rain. Enjoy!The crewCopyright photos: Justbe Films and Jancsi HadikFollow Ludo May on:Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ludo_may/?hl=frFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/ludomayy