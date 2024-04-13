Video: Ludo May Rides Under Heavy Rain in the Swiss Alps

Apr 13, 2024
by Ludo May  

The 13th episode of Ludo et son vélo, « Une rincée de douze »(a heavy downpour) », shot by Nico Falquet in the Verbier area (Switzerland) is out.

If playing outside in the rain is the best way for you to return to childhood, you will love this latest episode from Nico and Ludo. Riding in the rain, soaking wet from head to toe and experiencing nature to the full is a liberating experience. Enjoy the slide of Ludo and his bike and, above all, next time it rains, get out in the rain. Enjoy!

Copyright Just be film

Copyright Just be film

Copyright Just be film
The crew

Copyright Jancsi Hadik

Copyright Just be film

Copyright Just be film


Copyright photos: Justbe Films and Jancsi Hadik

Follow Ludo May on:

Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/ludo_may/?hl=fr
Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/ludomayy

4 Comments
  • 3 0
 Wow, that was incredible. The precise and crisp slow-mo with the editing was awesome. Nice work to all involved!
  • 1 0
 Usually Pinkbike videos make me want to go ride (except for when I watch Friday Fails). But now I just want a mug of Swiss Miss hot chocolate...just like when I was a kid after riding in the rain.
  • 1 0
 Literally.
  • 1 0
 Propre!







