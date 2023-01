365 days in 251 seconds. Here you go!From the biggest ups to the biggest downs, this year had it all. First big bike flips, massive Utah Sends, broken bones and some time in hospital. It's been a damn fun rollercoaster.Hard to squeeze it all into just a few minutes but I gave it my best! Hope you enjoy.I wanna say thanks to Norco, Shimano, Maxxis, Fox, LevelNine and Amplifi for the sick support!Over and out for 2022 - let's get ready for madness in 2023!