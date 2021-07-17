Video: Lukas Knopf Challenges Claudio Caluori to a Bunny Hop Contest, Mini-Bike Challenge, & More

Jul 17, 2021
by graubuendenBIKE  


In episode two of “Take Claudio to the Limit” it’s time to teach Claudio about the new school of riding. And who better to do this than Crankworx veteran and German YouTube star Lukas Knopf, alongside two young shredders. In “Young & Wild” Lukas, Claudio, Noela and Loris explore the trails of Laax in the most fun way. Taking on a number of challenges, they show that the “Home of Trails” offers mountain biking fun for the whole family.

©Filip Zuan

©Filip Zuan

©Filip Zuan

©Filip Zuan

©Filip Zuan

Claudio Caluori, the jack-of-all-trades of mountain biking, knows the trails of Graubuenden inside out. In "Take Claudio to the Limit" five famous mountain bike riders will challenge Claudio on the legendary trails in the five biking regions of Graubuenden. French downhill superstar Loic Bruni, German slope style and YouTube hero Lukas Knopf, Danish endurance specialist Annika Langvad, British downhill legend Steve Peat and French enduro rider Morgane Such will push Claudio to new heights on his home turf. The five showdowns will be held in the regions of Laax, Davos Klosters, Arosa Lenzerheide, Engadin and Engadin Samnaun Val Müstair. Anyone who wants to take on a new challenge on the bike can take part in the public “Home of Trails” challenge and win a bike holiday in Graubuenden.

More information: www.homeoftrails.com

©Filip Zuan


Regions in Article
Laax

Posted In:
Videos Claudio Caluori Lukas Knopf


Must Read This Week
Letter from the Editor: Pinkbike’s Next Chapter with Outside
97310 views
Final Results from EWS La Thuile 2021 Race 2
63005 views
First Ride: Manitou's New Dorado
58903 views
Video: Gee Atherton Shares Footage of the Biggest Crash of his Career
53552 views
Tested: 9 of the Best Tire Inserts vs an Impact Rig
51634 views
Chromag Teases New Full Suspension Bike
48550 views
Baptiste Pierron Fractures 4 Vertebrae in Race Run Crash
45794 views
Review: 2022 Fox 34 Fork - A Short Travel Standout
41848 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.008589
Mobile Version of Website