Video: Lukas Knopf Challenges Claudio Caluori to a Bunny Hop Contest, Mini-Bike Challenge, & More

In episode two of “Take Claudio to the Limit” it’s time to teach Claudio about the new school of riding. And who better to do this than Crankworx veteran and German YouTube star Lukas Knopf, alongside two young shredders. In “Young & Wild” Lukas, Claudio, Noela and Loris explore the trails of Laax in the most fun way. Taking on a number of challenges, they show that the “Home of Trails” offers mountain biking fun for the whole family.

©Filip Zuan

