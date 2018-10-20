Video: Lukas Knopf's Latest Edit is Full of Big Moves

It took us six days to get all the shots needed, and we were basically shooting from sunrise to sunset. But that was pretty much only the end part of a long process - the building took much longer than that. We rebuilt the whole slopestyle line, and that took almost three weeks, the road gap took 3 days and we just didn't have time during the season. So we finalized the whole build after I came back from Red Bull Joyride. — Lukas Knopf

A year in the making, Lukas Knopf is ready to show the world his newest video project, which he has titled Ride Life Romance. As you can imagine, it's about Lukas balancing his ride life with his personal life - and specifically, dating. Throw in a couple big features, a motocross bike and a drift car, spice it up with some of that signature Knopf style, and you're in for a treat.Competing on the FMB World Tour and throwing down big runs during the Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship circuit definitely has its perks, but also its drawbacks - like video projects being put on ice for a year until you can find time in your schedule to shoot them.Every video project comes with its own set of challenges and problems. For Knopf, the hardest segment to shoot was the front flip on the motocross kicker. Everything, from the speed you need to clear the gap and the time you have to nail the rotation, becomes a factor. "We prepared for about 3 hours, and I landed two or three frontflips, then we shot for two hours to get all the different angles. You can see the end result in the video, but I've got to say it turned out sick," says Knopf.While more cinematic edits are planned for 2019, along with a follow-up to this project, Knopf doesn't want to create too many of them. "You have to get the people stoked, so you don't want to oversaturate it, so there might be two, one in spring, one in fall, but there's for sure something more planned."The ROSE Rad Squad rider, currently ranked 11th in the world on the FMB World Ranking and 13th on the SWC circuit, Knopf still has one big contest in front of him: FISE Chengdu, an FMB World Tour Gold Event. Can he back up his win from last year? We'll find out November 4th.Make sure to follow Lukas Knopf's adventures on his Facebook & Instagram, as well as on the ROSE Rad Squad channels.Check out more images from the shoot below.