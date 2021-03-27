Pinkbike.com
Video: Lukas Schäfer Escapes into the Woods to Build & Ride a Wild New Trail in 'Isolation'
Mar 27, 2021
by
Lukas Schäfer
ISOLATION
A Mountainbike Shortfilm by Jannik Hammes. Rider: Lukas Schäfer
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Radon Bikes
Lukas Schafer
Must Read This Week
Throwback Thursday Quiz: Can You Guess these Retro Bikes From Their Silhouettes?
124126 views
Mountain Biker Stabbed by Hiker After Right of Way Dispute
111923 views
Review: The 2021 Specialized Turbo Levo is the New Benchmark
108341 views
First Look: SRAM Releases GX Eagle AXS Wireless Electronic Drivetrain
63979 views
Nerding Out: The Most Successful Enduro Bikes
56374 views
How to Pump Your Bike, According to Physics
52949 views
Ship Stuck in Suez Canal May Further Contribute to Bike Parts Shortage
47816 views
First Look: The New Last Cinto is a German Made, All-Mountain Lightweight
42814 views
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
ShredDog101
(50 mins ago)
Hahaha............such crap i am first comment Wow sooooo cool
[Reply]
1
0
M4GNUS04
(37 mins ago)
Very good! Amazing photography
[Reply]
1
0
Crankhed
(29 mins ago)
Awesome content this guy rips
[Reply]
