Video: Lukas Schäfer Rides Creative Jump Lines in 'Finding Peace'

May 28, 2023
by Lukas Schäfer  

To find peace, is the mission of the most of us...


I'm spending my time on two wheels in my local woods to get the momentum.


From over more than 20 years of riding, a lot of spots, courses and events I've defenitly found my preferences at jumps. But inspired by BMX Bowl riding I'm looking up to the creativity of line choices and push limits on different kinds. Due to this I've always loved to create my own playground and built what I got in mind.


With the help of the boys from Schanzenwerk we've created a progressive line with a lot of options.


My safety place.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Lukas Schafer


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can You Guess All of These Tire Treads?
114466 views
First Look: Pivot's New Mach 4SL
54903 views
Review: 2023 Canyon Neuron CF 9
45711 views
Opening Day Survey 2023: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
43913 views
Bike Check & Shop Tour: Lal Bikes' Nicolai Nucleon 16 Supre Test Sled
36945 views
Manitou Announces All New Mattoc Fork
34365 views
Video: Monster T’s & Singlespeeds | 4 Unique Bikes From Whistler Opening Day
30834 views
Must Watch: 'The Pilot' - A Full-Length Documentary on Amaury Pierron's Dramatic 2022 Season
27357 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Damn, so peaceful.
  • 1 0
 Soo gut!





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.071362
Mobile Version of Website