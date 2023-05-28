Video: Lukas Schäfer Rides Creative Jump Lines in 'Finding Peace'

To find peace, is the mission of the most of us...I'm spending my time on two wheels in my local woods to get the momentum.From over more than 20 years of riding, a lot of spots, courses and events I've defenitly found my preferences at jumps. But inspired by BMX Bowl riding I'm looking up to the creativity of line choices and push limits on different kinds. Due to this I've always loved to create my own playground and built what I got in mind.With the help of the boys from Schanzenwerk we've created a progressive line with a lot of options.My safety place.