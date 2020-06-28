Video: Luke Strobel Shreds the PNW

Jun 27, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWe asked Luke Strobel and Matt Orlando to make the best berm smashing, jump sending edit they could for the launch of the new Enduro MK3 Stem. This is what they came up with... Burgtec


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Burgtec


3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Strobel was always synonymous with trying to rip the tires off the rims on an Evil for me. A bit odd to see him on a Spesh. The stem is the last thing I'm focused on in this video. The guy is mental.
  • 1 0
 Where else would he?
  • 1 0
 whats the song?

