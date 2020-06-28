Pinkbike.com
Video: Luke Strobel Shreds the PNW
Jun 27, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
We asked Luke Strobel and Matt Orlando to make the best berm smashing, jump sending edit they could for the launch of the new Enduro MK3 Stem. This is what they came up with...
—
Burgtec
Videos
Riding Videos
Burgtec
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
Hill-Seeker
(14 mins ago)
Strobel was always synonymous with trying to rip the tires off the rims on an Evil for me. A bit odd to see him on a Spesh. The stem is the last thing I'm focused on in this video. The guy is mental.
[Reply]
1
0
Odinson
(28 mins ago)
Where else would he?
[Reply]
1
0
nikolai
(17 mins ago)
whats the song?
[Reply]
