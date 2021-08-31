Video: Mac Riding Followed By Dirt Jumping in 'Every Day Is A Bike Day'

EVERY DAY

IS A GOOD DAY

TO HAVE A BIKE DAY

"It's easy to be grumpy with your paperwork or get caught in some other media drama that is happening every day… My therapy advice - ride your bike! Every day is a good day to have a bike day! Especially when grumpy."As a Yogi, I can tell you its also a form of meditation! Your "monkey in your brain" has to shut off and you are in the now moment since you have to concentrate and look at the road.(But if you are in fighter mode and are just rushing and racing and don’t take time to stretch and breathe & slow down after the ride, it's the same energy as your work! You can also use sport to not feel yourself so watch out that you are not always in your fight or flight modus )Maybe you can also relate to how rich it is to spend your time & energy on kids. I remember talking to my now 20 year old nephew the other day and he exactly & precisely remembered every special single uncle activity time back in the day we had together! So since my daughter is too big now for the Mac Ride, I even "borrow“ my good friend's kid Enio and go for a ride with him. His smile and laughter and the first feeling of joy and adrenalin of going a bit faster down a mountain is priceless!That is time well spent.So my point is we often say we don’t have time but then on the other hand have 2-4 hours of mostly wasted mobile screen time every day! And it just feels so much better to look at the sunset & horizon after a long day! So don’t wait till you can ride Whistler A-Line all day, make use of your nature & obstacles around you and find a way to calm your monkey and find peace even when there is a storm around you.Every day is a good day to have a bike day.Good times filming around Berlin with long time BMX Buddy.Video: 20zollmedia.com / Hans Friedrich