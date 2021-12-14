Video: Mad BMX Sends & Full Commit in Dennis Enarson's New Film, 'Acea'

Vans BMX Presents: Acea, a new film from Dennis Enarson capturing a snapshot of his life over the past year, including the birth of his first son for whom the project is named. Coming off the success and momentum of Right Here, Dennis filmed Acea with lifelong friend and acclaimed filmmaker Tony Ennis—an athlete-filmer duo highly anticipated by the BMX community. The result is mind-blowing maneuvers and stunts that only Dennis can pull off, and a part that rivals everything Dennis has done up until now. — Vans BMX