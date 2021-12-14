close
Video: Mad BMX Sends & Full Commit in Dennis Enarson's New Film, 'Acea'

Dec 14, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

bigquotesVans BMX Presents: Acea, a new film from Dennis Enarson capturing a snapshot of his life over the past year, including the birth of his first son for whom the project is named. Coming off the success and momentum of Right Here, Dennis filmed Acea with lifelong friend and acclaimed filmmaker Tony Ennis—an athlete-filmer duo highly anticipated by the BMX community. The result is mind-blowing maneuvers and stunts that only Dennis can pull off, and a part that rivals everything Dennis has done up until now.Vans BMX

Video: Tony Ennis
Photography: Jeff Zielinski

Cobra Man for the album Toxic Planet
Track 1 - Welcome To Earth
Track 2 - Bad Feeling
Track 3 - Devil Dog

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Absolutely insane. Dennis is untouchable in the deadman sends with technical tricks and solid style game.
  • 1 0
 That was Amazing.

