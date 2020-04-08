Video: Madison Saracen Launches 2020 Team

Apr 8, 2020
by Saracen Bikes  

With the race season on hold and lockdown in full force, what are Danny Hart and Matt Walker to do?

A fun film - created with professionally trained actors and before any restrictions were in place - with a serious message!

We wanted to show off our new Saracen bikes and Madison Clothing kit at the opening round of the World Cup but with racing off for the foreseeable we created this short video instead.


Enjoy the edit, follow the government guidelines and we'll be back racing bikes soon.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Danny Hart Matt Walker


Must Read This Week
Quiz: Can you Guess the Riders in these Pixelated Images
117635 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: QBP Lays Off 12% of Workforce]
96622 views
First Ride: Fox's New 38 Fork - Pond Beaver 2020
89778 views
Trust Performance Ceasing Operations Effective Immediately
83436 views
The Best April Fools Day Jokes From the Mountain Bike Industry
68190 views
First Look: Fox's New 36, 38, & 40 Forks - Pond Beaver 2020
51493 views
Bike Check: Matt Walker's Pivot Switchblade 29
47031 views
Field Trip: Santa Cruz's $2,899 Hightower Alloy - The Least Expensive 'Tower
44956 views

5 Comments

  • 1 0
 Madison Saracen sounds like an investment firm that strictly trades in rare coin commodities. Are Saracen bikes big in Europe? Just curious because I don't think I've ever seen one in the U.S.
  • 2 0
 Danny Hart is a really good actor. His deadpan is all time - so good he could make it in the WWE. His staredown game is unparalleled.
  • 1 0
 Video has 2021 40, pic has 2020...which one they selling bikes with this year?
  • 2 0
 Our 2020 Myst bikes have been on sale since September 2019, so are spec'd with 2020 forks and shocks. However, some of our 2021 models will feature the all-new Fox equipment. The team are supported brilliantly by Fox and that's why Danny and Matt are always on the latest equipment!
  • 1 0
 @SaracenBikes: Sick. Thanks for the response. Fingers crossed the boys get to race this year!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008257
Mobile Version of Website