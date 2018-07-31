Pinkbike.com
Video: Madison Saracen's Matt Walker - The UK's Hottest New Talent
Jul 31, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
The UK's Matt Walker has risen through the ranks to become the 2018 Downhill National Champion.
Video Credit: Madison Saracen
MENTIONS:
@SaracenBikes
2 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
jlawie
(1 hours ago)
Great to see a brand like Saracen do a complete reverse and get to the top! Shame the likes of Muddy Fox and Raleigh etc seem to destined to remain in the shitter!
[Reply]
+ 1
Chridel
(11 mins ago)
I wonder how many PB readers will swap him in their fantasy team straight away after reading the headline of this post.
[Reply]
