Video: Madison Saracen's Matt Walker - The UK's Hottest New Talent

Jul 31, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
The UK's Matt Walker has risen through the ranks to become the 2018 Downhill National Champion.


Video Credit: Madison Saracen

MENTIONS: @SaracenBikes


2 Comments

  • + 2
 Great to see a brand like Saracen do a complete reverse and get to the top! Shame the likes of Muddy Fox and Raleigh etc seem to destined to remain in the shitter!
  • + 1
 I wonder how many PB readers will swap him in their fantasy team straight away after reading the headline of this post.

