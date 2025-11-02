Powered by Outside

Video: Maël Féron Rides Up & Races Back Down at Megavalanche

Nov 2, 2025
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis year, I wanted to race the famous Megavalanche in Alpe d’Huez my own way… and my way usually means a lot of pedaling. So I started at midnight from the finish line, pedaled up to the Pic Blanc start at 3,300 m, then dropped into the legendary mass start... and somehow finished 4th!

Téo Level (KRK Production) followed me all week to capture this crazy challenge from the inside. I hope you enjoy it.

Presented by Deviate Cycles
Produced by KRK Production

Thanks to Alex Rudeau, Kilian Bron, Damien Oton and Mark Edwards for their time !Maël Féron


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Mael Feron Megavalanche


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
4,297 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
YT Industries USA Closing After Failing to Reach Agreement With YT Germany
64486 views
Adolf Silva's First Video Injury Update After Rampage Crash
51832 views
Reichmann Teases Floating Front Brake Mount To Eliminate Brake Dive
44076 views
Rider Sues Specialized, Claims Turbo Levo Motor ‘Defect’ Caused Him to Crash
43882 views
Check Out: Clean Water, Flat Pedals, a 3/4 Helmet & Fox Pads
37821 views
KrankE MTB Offers Analog Conversion Kits for Your eMTB
34323 views
Which DH Teams Will Get UCI World Series Team Status from Warner Bros. for 2026 & 2027?
28954 views
A Brief History of Gearbox Mountain Bikes
28589 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2025. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.016358
Mobile Version of Website