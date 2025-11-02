Video: Maël Féron Rides Up & Races Back Down at Megavalanche

This year, I wanted to race the famous Megavalanche in Alpe d’Huez my own way… and my way usually means a lot of pedaling. So I started at midnight from the finish line, pedaled up to the Pic Blanc start at 3,300 m, then dropped into the legendary mass start... and somehow finished 4th!



Téo Level (KRK Production) followed me all week to capture this crazy challenge from the inside. I hope you enjoy it.



Presented by Deviate Cycles

Produced by KRK Production



Thanks to Alex Rudeau, Kilian Bron, Damien Oton and Mark Edwards for their time ! — Maël Féron