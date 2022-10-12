Video: Magnus Manson in ‘Perseverance’ & Cancer Recovery Fundraiser

This is a special and meaningful project for me and Magnus. When Owen Pemberton, Forbidden’s head honcho, reached out to me to help Magnus with a fundraiser shirt design, I opened up about my own journey, beating cancer a few years ago and this project bloomed so beautifully. Initially, we were going for the whole “f**k cancer” punk kinda vibe, but after some great conversations, we quickly realised that a more positive approach was the way to go. So Magnus and I worked together on some positive affirmations and healthy vibes that helped us both get through some dark times. There is positivity to be found in every negative situation and we hope these words might help others through whatever they might be going through in life. It feels even more worthwhile, to post this design now, after hearing that Magnus is cancer free, 5 years exactly to the day that I got my own diagnosis (and I’m still here!). I am so proud of you Magnus, we both chose different treatment routes, each with its own challenges, but it’s been incredible being able to help in a small way on your journey. Thanks to everyone for this opportunity, let’s keep those vibes high. — Tom Bunney