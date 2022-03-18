close
Video: Magnus Manson's First Races after Cancer Diagnosis

Mar 18, 2022
by Magnus Manson  



After a long off-season of chemotherapy, I was surprised with how well I was feeling after the final treatments so decided to take on a few races in Costa Rica. Over the past 8 months, I’ve put in time and energy to stay strong, sharp, and fast on my bike. I'm excited to have some opportunities now to do the thing I enjoy most, race my bike! This was my first time in Costa Rica and it was pretty wild, but it didn't take too long to feel at home on the dry, loose sand!



Photo by Callie Horwath


It was an awesome time racing, hanging with my friends and warming up in the sun after a kinda snowy winter on Vancouver Island. Next week the new Forbidden Synthesis DH team is going to take on the first UCI World Cup in Lourdes France and I can't wait to get between the tape again. Thank you to my family, friends and sponsors who support me 100% through my ups and downs!





5 Comments

  • 4 0
 Magnus is the fucking man!!!!
  • 2 0
 Awesome!
  • 1 0
 Serious Props.
  • 1 0
 This guy F*#@'s
  • 1 0
 YESSSSSSSSS!!!!!!

