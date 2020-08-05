Video: Magura Launches Fabio Wibmer Signature MT5 Brake

Aug 5, 2020
by D. Voss  

Press Release: Magura

When Fabio Wibmer performs a seemingly never-ending nose manual in a controlled manner with just one finger on the front brake, time seems to stand still for a moment – and Fabio demonstrates the pinnacle of his breath-taking skills when he attempts to land on a spot as small as a five pound note from a height of more than 16 feet. To achieve feats like this, he must be able to trust his own skills and his material.

The new MT5 Fabio Wibmer by Magura offers everything that mountain bikers need to hone their biking skills safely. The powerful 4-piston brake calliper provides massive power and outstanding heat resistance – and the ergonomic HC 1-finger lever blade offers the finest fingertip control. Here is all the information about the new signature brake in the special Fabio Wibmer design.


Like no other, Fabio Wibmer stands for the Magura motto #whostopsyou in his videos – overcome your own limits, master new challenges and let nothing stop you from achieving your goals, not even many failed attempts. A Magura brake will always stop you safely when it really counts – and together with Magura, Fabio selected this crucial component of his bike. The result? His first signature brake - the MT5 Fabio Wibmer! The signature brake was built in accordance with his wishes and thanks to the proven Magura 4-piston calliper, it offers massive braking power and the finest degree of modulation, giving Fabio the best possible fingertip-control - the optimal foundation for creating the self-confidence to hone his outstanding skills.

To ensure that there is still enough money left for bike parks and training in riding techniques during the bike season, the design of the brake is based on the attractively priced MT5 and is available at an RRP of €269.90. The perfect companion for all aspiring bikers - optimised for the bike park, home trail or street trial use.



Brake Details

4-Piston Brake Power
The award-winning performance of the Magura MT5 in a new look. Thanks to its one-piece, forged 4-piston brake calliper, the brake offers the finest modulation for trials and the best heat management for long descents in the bike park.

Sleek Design
Designed in striking black and gold in accordance with Fabio Wibmer’s wishes. Sheer quality packed in a special signature brake carton, including an exclusive Fabio Wibmer autograph card.

Proven Ergonomics
We gave Fabio the choice – and after testing the five different Magura brake levers, he opted for the shape of the Magura HC 1-finger lever blade for finest fingertip control. Finest modulation, wide lever width adjustment and a defined bite point.

Master: Carbotecture
Lever blade: 1-Finger HC
Pistons: 4
Design: black / gold
Weight: 250 g
RRP: € 269.90 (brake set excl. brake discs)

In addition to the well-known purchasing option at Magura dealers in Europe, Magura also offers the MT5 Fabio Wibmer online via the Click & Collect method. Customers throughout Europe can order and pay online and pick the signature brake up free of charge from their preferred dealer.


All the information you need is at www.magura-cc.com. Customers from North America can order the brake at www.magurausa-shop.com.

Please note! The brake is limited to 2000 sets worldwide.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Riding Videos Brakes Magura Magura Mt5 Fabio Wibmer


15 Comments

  • 15 2
 woohooo... MT5 for the price of MT7 cuz a youtube-influenza type rider (quite a good one, I'll admit, and cool videos and everything) puts his name on therer...
cannot hide my excitement.. just like Capt. Holt
  • 1 0
 Pleas not that 269,90 is the prize for a brake set and not a single brake. MT7: 219,00 € (single), MT5 Fabio Wibmer: 269,90 € (Set front & rear)
  • 5 1
 Never again, even if it had Scarlett Johansson's private number etched on to it
  • 1 0
 I'd be tempted to buy Magura product if they offered it with a factory mechanic who's with it all the time. He could doy laundry, too when I'm not riding.
  • 5 0
 Sweet, Gabriel Wibmer's cousin got a new signature break.
  • 2 3
 Before anyone says anything about breaking there brakes easily, think about how you did it and whether it was your fault, if you are unsure feel free to ask, don't automatically blame the company if it could have been avoided...
  • 2 2
 yeah.. ever screwed into the carbotecture lever with the told Nm and still got a ripped out thread?
  • 1 0
 @danimaniac: a torque wrench isn't an excuse to not be careful, you should still feel while tightening it down to make sure nothing breaks, i've screwed into it with 5 nm and it still didn't break too... (at the clamp obviously)
  • 3 0
 Broke the lever while braking on the Champery WC track. Probably my mistake. Margura ist like if e13 and Crank Brothers joined forces to male a Brake
  • 1 0
 @dark-o: i was talking about problems while working on the bike, if you broke it on the trail it could very well be something else (what broke exactly?) Also unless you're danny hart in 2011, the champery world cup track is probably pretty hard on the brakes (and gnarly as f*ck) so i'm not surprised that's where they broke, cheers! (Yes i'm a Canadian who says cheers)
  • 1 0
 @Bikerdude137: talkin' bout the Hex-Screw on top. Bleedport or however you'd wanna call it. Same can happen trying to screw in the fittings after cutting the hose to length... it's just no ideal.

by the wa.. I just HAD to jump onto your comment.. as you invited anyone to bash magura for the plastic levers Razz
  • 2 0
 @Bikerdude137: The lever snaped just in 2 pieces. No track in the whole world is so hard that this should happen, unless you have levers made out of Plastic which flex like hell. It's also pretty nice if you send in Brakes with a broken lever and get a replace withe a leaking caliper
Cheers
  • 2 0
 Would you rather win a WC/Crankworx or have a brand make you a signature piece?
  • 1 0
 Not enough signatures on it! I want every millimeter converted in Fabio's signatures.
  • 1 0
 I wish the breaks came with a huge amount of time to spare on a bike

Post a Comment



