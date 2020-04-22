Video: Magura's New MCi Conceptbike Has Just 1 Visible Cable

The previous version of the MCi was a bit less clean with the rear brake hose leaving the bottom of the fork's steerer tube and re-entering at a standard internal routing cable port

The cable enters the stem from the handlebar, the same as on the old system.

The front hose now drops out from the bottom of the stem and the rear hose runs parallel to the steerer tube and into the frame.

An oversized headset cup includes a groove for cable routing.

The brakes can be bled from a port on the unit in the handlebars. Easy Link connects the handlebar hoses to the internally routed hoses.

The full MCi system