Video: Mahalo My Dude at Whistler Closing Weekend 2021

It's an annual tradition for the crew at Mahalo My Dude to capture the energy of closing weekend at the Whistler Bike Park and turn it into a video. For the sixth consecutive year in a row, it's clear the tradition is alive and well. Despite a crummy weather forecast and trails bouncing between open and closed, this year's crew made the best of whatever was handed to them. While it seems that very little planning and low expectations are common themes behind these yearly trips, somehow they always come together. On this weekend, it's about letting whatever happens happen and simply going with the flow. Capturing the thrill behind spontaneity and the beauty of authentic moments is what makes these videos worth creating.
Denis Courchesne and Ollie Jones throwing down on the A-Line two-pack.
Denis and Eric 'Lorny' Lawrenuk boost the infamous Tombstone.
4k RED footage or 480p Dad Cam footage? Why not both?
Raise your hand if you've done a backflip on A-Line!
That's a wrap! See you next year for Whismas.
Mahalo my dude!
Photos by: @mattdennison
unless otherwise noted.
Video Created By: @kazyamamura
@mattdennison
