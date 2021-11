Video: Mahalo My Dude at Whistler Closing Weekend 2021

Kaz Yamamura, thrifted jacket aficionado. Anyone know this guy's source? ~ Photo: Hailey Elise

Denis Courchesne and Ollie Jones throwing down on the A-Line two-pack.

This year the top of A-Line was completely rebuilt. More jumps and more berms is lame said no-one ever! ~ Photo: Kaz Yamamura

Denis and Eric 'Lorny' Lawrenuk boost the infamous Tombstone.

Anyone know the correct scientific name for this trick? Top-side one-footer? Euro dog-pisser? Thanks in advance.

4k RED footage or 480p Dad Cam footage? Why not both?

Matt Dennison spots his landing. Is it true this guy only rides park? PS. Looks like a Session. ~ Photo: Hailey Elise

Raise your hand if you've done a backflip on A-Line!

Whistler local legend Hailey Elise enjoys her last bike park session of the year. ~ Photo: Ollie Jones

It's an annual tradition for the crew at Mahalo My Dude to capture the energy of closing weekend at the Whistler Bike Park and turn it into a video. For the sixth consecutive year in a row, it's clear the tradition is alive and well. Despite a crummy weather forecast and trails bouncing between open and closed, this year's crew made the best of whatever was handed to them. While it seems that very little planning and low expectations are common themes behind these yearly trips, somehow they always come together. On this weekend, it's about letting whatever happens happen and simply going with the flow. Capturing the thrill behind spontaneity and the beauty of authentic moments is what makes these videos worth creating.That's a wrap! See you next year for Whismas.Mahalo my dude!Follow us on Instagram:@mahalomydudePhotos by: @mattdennison unless otherwise noted.Video Created By: @kazyamamura