Video: Mahalo My Dude at Whistler Closing Weekend 2021

Kaz Yamamura, thrifted jacket aficionado. Anyone know this guy's source? ~ Photo: Hailey Elise

Denis Courchesne and Ollie Jones throwing down on the A-Line two-pack.

This year the top of A-Line was completely rebuilt. More jumps and more berms is lame said no-one ever! ~ Photo: Kaz Yamamura

Denis and Eric 'Lorny' Lawrenuk boost the infamous Tombstone.

Anyone know the correct scientific name for this trick? Top-side one-footer? Euro dog-pisser? Thanks in advance.

4k RED footage or 480p Dad Cam footage? Why not both?

Matt Dennison spots his landing. Is it true this guy only rides park? PS. Looks like a Session. ~ Photo: Hailey Elise

Raise your hand if you've done a backflip on A-Line!

Whistler local legend Hailey Elise enjoys her last bike park session of the year. ~ Photo: Ollie Jones