Video: Mahalo My Dude Work on Getting a Flatter Table in 'Tables Are Easy'
Feb 3, 2022
by
ifhtfilms
Tables, un-turndowns, inverts, or whatever you want to call them are one of the steeziest tricks out there. But are they as easy as they look? Matt and Kaz embrace their inner pretzel to find out.
3 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
mgrantorser
(8 mins ago)
Hey everyone, here’s an idea… how about we do more than complain about the changes to pb? Maybe we can all pick a day a day to not visit pb every week? Maybe throwback Thursday until they at least engage us in a conversation about the planned changes?
[Reply]
1
0
noakeabean
(1 hours ago)
Sick!
[Reply]
1
0
reidmorebooks
(30 mins ago)
Ma-hola mi amigos!
[Reply]
