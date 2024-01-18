Video: Maintaining Speed & Pumping Through Corners - How To Bike Season 3 Episode 1

Jan 18, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

HOW TO BIKE
SEASON 3 EPISODE 1


While it may seem relatively simple, even the world's best riders often say that cornering is something they are still working on mastering. As the saying goes, "There is always more to learn". Season 3 of How To Bike kicks off with a lesson in cornering, specifically how to pump through them. Ben Cathro is joined by Aimi Kenyon for this episode and spends the day working with her to break the common habit she has of sinking back into the bike when cornering.

Partners

Continental - Tires
Santa Cruz - Frames
Adidas Five Ten - Shoes
Shimano - Drivetrain & brakes
DHaRCO - Custom kits
iXS - Helmets, protection, & goggles
Deity - Cockpit & saddle
Reserve - Wheels
Manitou - Suspension
Cushcore - Tire inserts
Stan's NoTubes - Sealant
Gtechniq - Bike Care Products
Outside - Support
Pinkbike Racing 2023


6 Comments
  • 7 0
 These are the best - I will watch this then probably rewatch a bunch of season 2
  • 5 0
 NFW! Season 3! Cathro, you beauty!
  • 2 0
 Cool format. A nice break from the “this one trick to make you a better…” style of video. Good work, Noodle Arms and Aimi.
  • 2 0
 Yes!!! I love that this series is back Smile Smile Smile - you beauts!
  • 1 0
 I love these series. The best content PB has ever made??
  • 1 0
 Man this is great but the Grim Donut arc with Levy was a real treat.







