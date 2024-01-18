Video: Maintaining Speed & Pumping Through Corners - How To Bike Season 3 Episode 1

HOW TO BIKE SEASON 3 EPISODE 1

While it may seem relatively simple, even the world's best riders often say that cornering is something they are still working on mastering. As the saying goes, "There is always more to learn". Season 3 of How To Bike kicks off with a lesson in cornering, specifically how to pump through them. Ben Cathro is joined by Aimi Kenyon for this episode and spends the day working with her to break the common habit she has of sinking back into the bike when cornering.