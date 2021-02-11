Video: Make Climbing Easier With Proper Body Position

Feb 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Love it or hate it, climbing is a necessary part of mountain biking, and after a long winter it can be hard to get the legs moving again. Join Christina Chappetta as she covers the optimal body position for climbing.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta


Must Read This Week
Dangerholm's Back With Another Wild Build - The Hyper Spark Project
72409 views
YT Launches Limited Edition Izzo Blaze With Longer Fork & No Grip Shift
59448 views
Review: 5 Indoor Cycling Trainers Ridden & Rated
58184 views
Slack Randoms: Universal Grip Heaters, Viral Tattoos & Chaotic Council Meetings
48626 views
Review: Kavenz VHP 16 - The Traction Master
47438 views
Check Out: 20 New Hardtails for 2021
44460 views
Specialized UK Headquarters Gutted by Fire
43696 views
Video: Brendan Fairclough Tries To Jump Over His House
42269 views

4 Comments

  • 15 0
 Stand next to the bike, preferably on your non-dominant side, push bike ahead of you and maintain footing as you walk up the hill.
  • 1 0
 Step 1: buy a bike with a steep actual seat angle.
  • 1 1
 Christina, can you do a review of the Z1 fork?
  • 1 1
 No E-bikes were harmonized in this video

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv23 0.007561
Mobile Version of Website