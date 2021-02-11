Pinkbike.com
Video: Make Climbing Easier With Proper Body Position
Feb 11, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Love it or hate it, climbing is a necessary part of mountain biking, and after a long winter it can be hard to get the legs moving again. Join Christina Chappetta as she covers the optimal body position for climbing.
Score
Time
Who Faved
15
0
send-it-bro
(11 mins ago)
Stand next to the bike, preferably on your non-dominant side, push bike ahead of you and maintain footing as you walk up the hill.
[Reply]
1
0
powderturns
(3 mins ago)
Step 1: buy a bike with a steep actual seat angle.
[Reply]
1
1
joshfrandsen
(12 mins ago)
Christina, can you do a review of the Z1 fork?
[Reply]
1
1
abueno
(8 mins ago)
No E-bikes were harmonized in this video
[Reply]
Post a Comment