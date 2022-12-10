Video: Making Marks with Max Nerurkar

Max Nerurkar is a mountain biker and artist from Sheffield, UK. As a teenager, he grew up skateboarding and hoped to pursue a future there before finding his way to two wheels. Being drawn into the woods, he quickly found a formula that ran parallel to both board and bike: go out all day, go as hard as possible, do what you want to do, and film it.Max is no stranger to the different and unusual. Exploring different ways to express himself on and off a bike is seemingly built into his DNA. Spend any amount of time with him and his can-do attitude is infectious. After filming Making Marks, we caught up with Max with a set of offbeat questions to see what inspires him and why he rides.