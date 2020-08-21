Video: Making Shapes on Schladming's Unreal New Creations

Aug 20, 2020
by Tommy Wilkinson  

Things are crazy right now, but in times of strife, we focus on the things that bring us together, not divide us.

Our full crew meet up in Europe was postponed out of respect for the current situation - but that didn't mean we couldn't bring three of our mainland European riders to one of Austria's most legendary mountain towns - Schladming.

Riding a wave of positive energy and celebrating the simple things in life, Stevie Schnieder, Luca Hagger and Lukas Schafer spent three days making shapes on Schladming's and Mathias Garber's unreal new creations before venturing to Saalbach (next episode) .

Throughout the trip we were reminded that bikes are musical in their identity - we don't work them for enjoyment, we play them to the tune of our own pleasure.

Always a privilege.

---

Thanks to Radon bikes and Bike park Schladming.

Filmed by Frank Marbet / Crink Visuals
FPV by Lukas Allnoch / Coptrix.
Produced and edited by DWACO.

You can watch previous episodes of he EDT series on Radon's Youtube channel.

Schladming

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Banned from Austria for berm and mountain cart abuse.......amazing riding though!
  • 1 0
 Thanks PB . Such a fun and humble Euro crew to play with. ????

