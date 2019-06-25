VIDEOS

Video: Making the Best of Short Enduro Trails with Creative Editing

Jun 25, 2019
by levy Batista  

Riding in Nancy, France, trails are as short as this video but as fun too.

Regions in Article
Nancy

8 Comments

  • + 8
 I am generally indifferent to mountain biking videos nowadays, having seen so many of them, but this one was pretty cool. I like the playfulness of editor or editors. Smile
  • + 2
 Trail vieux de 20 ans au plateau de Malzeville . Comment faire du neuf avec du (très) vieux et sans mettre un coup de pelle ...
  • + 3
 It's almost like I've seen this before... oh wait I have, Ratboy's new bronson video...
  • + 1
 Its sooo 2018 Fast Life.
  • + 1
 Like it. Nice one!
  • + 1
 Uber cool, love it.
  • + 1
 138
  • + 0
 Love it. Great work @lbatista. Which video editing software did you use?

