Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Crankworx
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
VIDEOS
Video: Making the Best of Short Enduro Trails with Creative Editing
Jun 25, 2019
by
levy Batista
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Riding in Nancy, France, trails are as short as this video but as fun too.
Regions in Article
Nancy
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Reminder: Enter the Return To Earth 30-Day Trailforks Ride Challenge
71240 views
Review: 6 Months on the Trust Message Linkage Fork
70256 views
Video: Magura Concept Integrates Brake Hoses Into Handlebars for Cable-Free Cockpit
66393 views
Richie Rude Announces Return to the EWS
61143 views
First Look: The New Specialized Fuse is a Hardtail, Built for Fun
51305 views
Pinkbike Poll: Who's Breaking Bikes These Days?
44599 views
The MTB Aesthetic - Sunday Comics with Taj Mihelich
41300 views
Yoann Barelli Out for 6 Months With ACL Injury
40633 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 8
cedrico
(1 hours ago)
I am generally indifferent to mountain biking videos nowadays, having seen so many of them, but this one was pretty cool. I like the playfulness of editor or editors.
[Reply]
+ 2
bibiyeti
(30 mins ago)
Trail vieux de 20 ans au plateau de Malzeville . Comment faire du neuf avec du (très) vieux et sans mettre un coup de pelle ...
[Reply]
+ 3
tcp
(45 mins ago)
It's almost like I've seen this before... oh wait I have, Ratboy's new bronson video...
[Reply]
+ 1
glasvagas
(27 mins ago)
Its sooo 2018 Fast Life.
[Reply]
+ 1
bushwacked
(23 mins ago)
Like it. Nice one!
[Reply]
+ 1
filwhip
(1 hours ago)
Uber cool, love it.
[Reply]
+ 1
Fliberico
(34 mins ago)
138
[Reply]
+ 0
bigtim
(1 hours ago)
Love it. Great work
@lbatista
. Which video editing software did you use?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.032587
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment