Video: Making the Last Rips Count on Wet Whistler Trails

MORNING LIGHT

The dark morning is now a rip-roaring good time.

Fall is a time of reflection, a time to slow down after the revolving door of the past summer’s activities. Your routines of going to the gym, school, and work can be reinstated. Evening rides are becoming sparse without lights and morning rides always start in the dark. This is the sole way you are able to get a ride in during the mid-week blues.Many mornings are now a struggle with the lack of daylight to get yourself up and out of bed. The cold rain creates yet another barrier between pedaling away on sun-baked single track in dream world. When actualizing the reality of riding your damn bike is in fact the real reward. Yet a sliver of stoke grows with the thought of starting the day off on your two-wheeled companion.With bars in your hands, pedals under your feet, and a bike in between your legs the pre-work ride has you blasting and boosting every rock, root, and rut in your path. Making sure you arrive to work with mud on your face and a smile in your soul. The dark morning is now a rip-roaring good time.The presence of another like-minded individual, someone who cares enough and enjoys riding bikes enough to endure the October mornings, adds secondary incentive to get out and shred. Dedicated riding fiends are hard to come by. Conflicts in scheduling, rest days, and motivation create an obstacle course of mundane activities that sway you from riding your bikes.As the days grow shorter and snow creeps from the mountain tops through the treeline below, motivation dwindles. These rides are an important piece to creating memories that will carry your riding stoke through the winter. Every ride is shorter than the last and the mud puddles become deeper with every splash, this is the trails preparing themselves for their winter hibernation. So make the last rips count!