Video: Making the Most of 2019 with Martin Maes in the Season Finale of 'Spoke Tales'

Dec 11, 2019
by GT Bicycles  


After a dominant start to 2019, Martin Maes’ race season came to an abrupt halt with an unexpected 90-day suspension. Not one to be stopped by adversity, Martin channeled his frustration and energy into downhill racing, his return to the top of the EWS podium and took some much needed time to have fun with old friends.

This is the story of how Martin Maes made the most of and still came out on top of his 2019 season.

Sven Martin photo

Sven Martin photo
Sven Martin photo
Martin didn't get the results he was hoping for in Mont-Sainte-Anne but his custom Fury was looking dialed!
Sven Martin photo
Straight from Mont-Sainte-Anne and into Snowshoe, WV.

Sven Martin photo
Martin hitting the boost button in Snowshoe, WV.

Sven Martin photo
Martin finished the year strong with a win at EWS Zermatt.

Filmed and edited by Last Light Cinema

Photos by Sven Martin


