Video: Making the Most of the Longest Day of the Year

The Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere means nearly 15 hours of sunlight. Tannus Athlete, Bryn Bingham, sets out to take advantage of the whole day.
5:30 am: Jupiter peak is the highest point in park city, sitting at a little over 10,000 feet. Once atop this peak, there is nearly 5,000 vertical feet of top-tier single track that lead directly to Park City Mainstreet.
1:00 pm: Woodward Park City is one of Utah's most popular lift-served trail systems and the perfect location for some relaxing lift laps.
6:30 pm: To finish the day we went to Bryn's stomping grounds, I Street, Salt Lake City. Iconic jump lines as far as the eye can see.
This video was shot in one day, starting at 5:30 am and wrapping up at 9 pm. 3 locations, 15.5 hours, and 0 flats.
Learn More at Tannusamerica.com
Photo/Video by: Branson Kendall
