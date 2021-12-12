close
Video: Making the Most of Winter in Quebec in ‘Girl’s Night Out'

Dec 11, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesWelcome to a Girls Night Out for me and my friend Raph!

When I was a young girl, I was never interested in princesses, dresses, or make up. What I loved to do was riding my bike, skateboarding, or playing spies with my friends. I could see that I was different than most other girls or from what I could see in TV shows, and I always wondered if I was weird.

But luckily, I had people around me reinforcing that I should just do what I loved, even if it was not the “norm" for young girls.

To this day, I don’t know if I’m weird or not. I am not super girly, I like different activities. But I don’t care. I’m happy.

A “Girl’s Night Out" doesn’t have to be what we see in movies. It doesn’t have to be about fancy dresses, cocktails, and make up.

Be you. Have fun! Maghalie Rochette


