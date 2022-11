At 22 years old, Alexey Vermeulen was living the life he always thought he wanted — as a pro road cyclist on the UCI WorldTour.But he wasn’t living his dreams. He wasn’t making a positive impact in other people’s lives beyond bike racing as he wanted. So, he made a change. He hung up his road bike and chose a different path — an off-road journey that led him to the start line of the Stages Cycling Leadville Trail 100 MTB — stopof the Life Time Grand Prix presented by Mazda