Video: Malene Degn’s Fight as a Pro XC MTB Athlete in 'The Wolf Inside'



When her evil wolf appears:



When her good wolf appears:

How she's getting through this unusual time:

Something she's learned from this situation we’re facing:

Whether she thinks we’ll be better off after this:

What she believes in:

How she copes during bad times:



Some new ah-ha moments she has discovered during this pandemic:

What she is doing to continue her training:

How she is managing the uncertainty of future races:

“The Story of Two Wolves” is a legend about the battle of good and evil inside us.We all walk through life with two wolves struggling in our minds: one is positive, the other negative. It’s the internal battle that informs our decisions as we learn those things that help us grow and hold us back.Here, Team KMC Orbea rider Malene Degn tells us her version of the story."It comes to my mind if I let my internal dialogue turn negative. My most common negative thoughts are related to self-sufficiency: Am I good enough? Am I doing it the right way?""It appears when I think positively, when I let go of my worries, when I feel happy and full of motivation.""I’m in Denmark now, where my family lives. Here, it’s fine and my environment is safe. Here, I can continue my routines and lead an almost normal life.""Gratitude. I have learned to appreciate the importance of freedom to move and travel, and how difficult it is to give up this right. After this, I think we will all be grateful for the things we used to take for granted.""This pandemic is showing us how strong we are when we work together. I think we will remember that in the future.""I believe that the mind is our most important muscle and that we have to exercise it in the same way that we train on our bikes.""My family, my partner... I laugh and always look for the positive side of things.""I have found that I like to ride a bike and train hard, even when there is no specific goal. It simply means that I like bikes.""In Denmark, life hasn’t changed much because the pandemic hasn’t affected us as much. I have been able to continue training, but my goals have changed and they’re not so focused on racing. I miss my friends and my social life, of course. But as a professional cyclist, my life is like being quarantined: sleep, train, eat, repeat.""It’s a difficult situation, but now I only focus on enjoying training and the time I spend with my family… something that my daily life doesn’t allow."Thanks, Malene! We’re rooting for your good wolf in future cross country races. Good luck!