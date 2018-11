I run my Force with RockShox and SRAM components all over. Those badass new Acros Carbon wheels, Maxxis tires, and Ergon for grips and saddle. The bike just feels amazing. It's super light but stiff as hell. I usually always like to throw a few volume spacers in fork and shock so I can set it up super supple in the beginning and more progressive towards the end. The bike, in general, is my fav of today's development of bikes. It weighs less than 13 kgs and I can do anything on it. Too good. And that's kinda wanted I wanted to show in this edit. — Amir Kabbani