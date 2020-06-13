Video: Managing Injuries & Staying Healthy with Kirt Voreis

Jun 12, 2020
by Rajesh Khemraj  

Rajesh Khemraj is a Physical Therapist in Portland, OR and an avid mountain biker. He has an interest in learning more about how athletes are able to carry on at such a high level while managing an injury. Kirt is an amazing person not only on the bike but also on his concepts of healing. He has great advice to help you potentially prevent injury and when you do get injured, he has great advice on how to manage the rehabilitation of the body.

Learn more @ http://www.pdxphysicaltherapy.com
https://www.instagram.com/pdxphysicaltherapy/

Posted In:
Videos Kirt Voreis


