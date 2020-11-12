Video: Manon Carpenter & Friends Bikepack to the Highest Point in Finland Near the Arctic Circle

Join us on our four day bike-packing trip to the highest point in Finland – Halti (1324 m) – in the very north of the country, up above the Arctic Circle.

"Journey to Halti is a four day bike-packing trip born from a slightly hare-brained idea three years ago, that saw us trying to reach the highest point in Finland – above the Arctic Circle, in the middle of winter, on skis. It was my first time on skis (brave or stupid, you decide), -28 degrees C when we set off and at the end of the year when the sun no longer rises in Lapland. We only made it halfway, faced soft snow and a lack of established skiing routes that early in winter, so it’s been an incomplete mission since then.



Christian moved nearby for work in 2020, and me visiting for summer presented the perfect opportunity to try reaching Halti again – this time by bike. We had no idea what the trail would be like, and were aware that it might not be rideable. With a very literal rocky start, and slow-going flat sections and climbs, we were rewarded with descents that we could actually ride to enjoy. Smooth sections in between the boulders felt like the best trail ever! Four days out in the vastness of Käsivarsi Wilderness Area, with everything we needed on us or our bikes, was a great way to complete the mission of Halti, three years on.”

Mountains appearing from the otherwise mellow and rolling landscape, on the way to the trailhead.

Heading out from our starting point near Kilpisjarvi, 69 degrees north. In the background is the recognisable shape of Saana - a sacred fell of the Sámi people - which has a protected nature reserve and research area with restricted access during the summer months.

Wooden boardwalks offer brief respite from the rocky start to the trail. Where's Wally? A quick stop at the first cabin's WC, 12 km out from the trailhead.

The highest point for the first day - with some hardy plants amongst the otherwise barren rocks.

Heading down to the night’s cabin, with incredible greens lighting up the landscape.

Welcomed by a cabin, all to ourselves, with a refresh in the lake and a decent feed before setting out the next day.

The trail was a mix of technical rock in between smoother sections and total boulder fields. A combination of bike riding, pushing and carrying kept us moving.

The weather changed constantly, with bright skies turning to showers, to gloomy clouds and back again - often with a rainbow thrown in for good measure.

The flattest sections of the trail alongside lakes or rivers often coincided with serious boulder fields.

Heading up towards Halti, and getting closer to the snow.

Not your typical trailside companion!

At the base of the last 4.5 km to the top of Halti. In the ten minutes we stood here debating how much daylight we had left, we had blue skies, ominous clouds and showers sweeping across the valley floor. Our cabin for the night is in the distance, but first there is the top of Halti to reach, before dark.

We ditched the bikes 3 km from the top as the trail became a mass of boulders, and carried on by foot.

The highest point in Finland! Looking back on what we’d travelled through the previous two days.

A short walk away is the actual peak of Halti, just over the border in Norway.

Strong winds whipped around the cabin during the night, and we woke up to a dusting of snow on the hills around us.

We took a little longer over coffee and basic porridge that morning.

Day three, heading back down the way we had come with energy, food supplies and batteries getting a little low.

Our fourth and final day led us back up the pass we’d come over on the first day, with winds picking up again for the journey back to Kilpisjärvi.

Enjoying the descent back down the other side, before a final mission along 12 km of mostly flat, rocky traverse to finish the trip. Energies running low! A relentless headwind battered us on the final push back to the start - which was almost insight, but on the other side of the lake.

Back to relative civilisation, where reindeer make up a large portion of the population!

