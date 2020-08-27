Video: Manon Carpenter Speeds Through Berms, Jumps and Rock Slabs in Sweden

Airtime on Åre Bike Park's 'Shimano' jump line.

Making full use of the terrain, three decent-sized rock rolls form a section of trail that feels unique to Åre.

Åre is definitely not short on views!

The first day filming we checked out Våfflan and El Perro trails outside the bikepark, which were a really fun mix of fresh loam, rocks and some built up flow sections. We started straight away on the jumps which took some time for me to learn but were really nice once I figured them out.The rest of the trail wound its way down the mountain, making the most out of the natural shape of the ground and some amazing greenery.Then we headed into the bike park, which has completely distinct upper and lower sections. The top of the mountain is above the tree line from ~900m up, thanks to the pretty high latitude of Åre, and hosts a flowy blue 'Easy Rider', rough, rocky red runs, and also 'Hällrajd' – a black run that basically consists of arrows directing riders over the (relatively) smooth bedrock.The trails on the lower half of the bikepark dive into the trees, again with some flowy, winding blues trails, rough and rooty red runs, jump lines and some seriously rocky black sections! A section of the 1999 World Champs track still exists as 'Ripbranten' - some steep, tight rocky switchbacks which lead into more rocks… But unfortunately (fortunately?) not much footage from riding that section on a trail bike made the cut for the final edit!With thanks to Niklas for the two fun days filming and great pizza recommendations, Laurence CE for cutting the footage together and dealing with my ever-evolving plans, and to Radon Bikes for the ongoing support and resources to still bring some projects to life this very strange summer!