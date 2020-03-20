Video: Manon Carpenter, Vero Sandler & Monet Adams Ride Llangollen on Trail Bikes

Mar 20, 2020
by AJBlackmore  

Wales in winter might not be your idea of a dream destination, but riding bikes in wet conditions is something the Brits specialise in. What's more, finding a venue with a public road uplift, over 15 trails combinations and everything from steep tech to big triple jumps is not that easy - hence why Llangollen is episode 2 of Euro Dream Trails.


Sheep farmer, trail builder and college lecturer Martin Sands is a man with a plan.





Rain doesn't stop play at Llangollen - fire up the stove in the converted smiddy and make a brew..


Monet and Vero.....ripping the place up with next level bants





Former British Downhill series champion Al Bond joined us - he's got serious credentials and pace. Now carving out a career coaching, Al still puts spade to dirt on a regular basis. The scene has a lot to thank him for.

For a small town in Wales, Llangollen has a lot to offer anyone who loves the outdoors


Regions in Article
Llangollen

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Manon Carpenter Vero Sandler


