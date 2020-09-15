Video: Manuel Scheidegger Sets New World Record by Wheelieing 31km in 1 hour

A super-steep seat angle keeps Manuel in a comfortable position when the front wheel is raised.

Swiss freerider, Manuel Scheidegger, set a new World Record on Saturday for the longest distance wheelied on a bicycle in 1 hour. On Saturday night he smashed the previous record of 25.86km (16.06 miles) to set a new mark at 30.95km (19.23 miles), an increase of over 6km.The attempt has to be completed in one wheelie and if the front wheel drops, the rider has to start again. Manuel set the record on a 400 metre running track in Gümligen, Switzerland and completed more than 77 laps in the 60 minute time limit.It took Manuel 2 attempts to set the record. His first attempt on Friday night lasted 45 minutes and he was on track to beat the record but a mechanical issue meant he had to drop the front wheel. The whole team met again early on Saturday morning and the conditions seemed optimal but Maunel was struggling after only getting 2 hours sleep. He apparently said, "I only came here because you are here".After a few warm-up rounds, Manuel decided to try for another attempt and despite some wobbles made it around the track for the whole hour and set the new record at nearly 31km.Manuel set the record in support of wheels4nepal . With the collected money, a bicycle workshop including rooms and tools will be built for young people in Nepal, so that they can train as bicycle mechanics. This is Manuel's second record of the summer after he set the first wheelied Everest in June.