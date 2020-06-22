Video: Manuel Schiedegger Claims World's First Wheelied Everest

Jun 22, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

We've been posting a lot of Everesting stories recently as pro riders look to take on a mammoth challenge while in lockdown. Both the men's and women's records have been smashed in recent weeks plus we've seen other attempts on the North Shore and even on in the shadow of the mountain itself.

The latest attempt comes from Manuel Scheidegger who wanted to do something a bit out of the ordinary. For his Everesting attempt, he claims to have climbed a staggering 8,848 vertical metres while wheelieing. The attempt took him over 20 hours, nearly 3 times as long as the current Eversting record, and he also claims this is the first time someone has done it all on one wheel in history. A video of his efforts is above


Manuel completed the challenge while collecting money for Wheels4Nepal, with the hopes of building a bike workshop for street kids in Pokhara. His donation page can be found here.

Manuel's entry in the Everesting Hall of Fame can be found here.

Regions in Article
Steffisburg

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Trans Cascadia Cancelled]
135609 views
First Ride: 2021 Santa Cruz 5010 - Get Jibby With It
85371 views
The Moorhuhn is an Additive Manufactured Frame Hoping To ‘Make Steel Sexy Again’
59335 views
Video: In-Depth Analysis of Flat Pedal Efficiency with the Strength Factory
41524 views
Updated: When Are Bike Parks Reopening?
36352 views
Video: Semenuk, Lacondeguy, Zink, Bergemann, Bas and More Go Big in the Official Trailer for Accomplice
32400 views
Behind the Numbers: Yeti SB140
31583 views
Everesting the North Shore - No Chamois, No Gloves, No Worries
30982 views

4 Comments

  • 3 0
 Not the first time it's been done on one wheel - it's been done on a unicycle:
oddcycle.com/how-to-everest-on-a-unicycle

He carried all that extra weight of a frame and a fork for nothing!
  • 1 0
 I struggle with believing this to be honest. It is incredibly taxing to do this on two wheels and knowing how much more physically demanding it is to wheelie, particularly a road bike, I have a hard time coming to terms with this.

Most of the wheelie records are set with special "bikes" that are MUCH easier to wheelie due to offset rider weight or optimized frame geometry.....
  • 3 0
 Whhhat!
  • 2 0
 Awesome

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.009500
Mobile Version of Website