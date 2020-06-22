Video: Manuel Schiedegger Claims World's First Wheelied Everest

We've been posting a lot of Everesting stories recently as pro riders look to take on a mammoth challenge while in lockdown. Both the men's
and women's records
have been smashed in recent weeks plus we've seen other attempts on the North Shore
and even on in the shadow of the mountain itself
.
The latest attempt comes from Manuel Scheidegger who wanted to do something a bit out of the ordinary. For his Everesting attempt, he claims to have climbed a staggering 8,848 vertical metres while wheelieing. The attempt took him over 20 hours, nearly 3 times as long as the current Eversting record, and he also claims this is the first time someone has done it all on one wheel in history. A video of his efforts is above
Manuel completed the challenge while collecting money for Wheels4Nepal, with the hopes of building a bike workshop for street kids in Pokhara. His donation page can be found here
.
Manuel's entry in the Everesting Hall of Fame can be found here
.
oddcycle.com/how-to-everest-on-a-unicycle
He carried all that extra weight of a frame and a fork for nothing!
Most of the wheelie records are set with special "bikes" that are MUCH easier to wheelie due to offset rider weight or optimized frame geometry.....
