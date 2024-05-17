Video: Marcelo Gutiérrez Explains the Ins & Outs of Urban DH & Its Importance in Latin America

Urban Downhill is much more than just a mountain biking competition; it's an event that strengthens the downhill culture in Latin America and captures the attention of thousands worldwide due to the excitement felt in every second of the race. It is quite different to bring people to an event as regular downhill is than bringing the event to the people. From the renowned Red Bull events in iconic cities like Valparaíso, Guanajuato, and Medellín (formerly Monserrate), to local competitions in cities like Manizales, this sport has earned a special place in the hearts of extreme riders that are keen to take such a challenge.A prominent figure in this culture is Marcelo Gutiérrez, champion of events like Valparaíso, and Monserrate, and a 9-time winner of the Urban Downhill in Manizales. His influence and experience are invaluable when discussing this topic, as he has left an indelible mark on the world of Downhill.Although Manizales is not part of the Red Bull events, the city becomes a true celebration during local fairs. This year, the city had the privilege of hosting renowned riders like Tomas Slavik, Juanfer Vélez, and Sebastián Holguín, among others. The excitement and adrenaline were palpable in every second of the event, from Juanfer Vélez's fall (which you'll see in the video) to Mini Warrior's standout performance (event champion) and Tomas Slavik's remarkable performance, proving once again why urban downhill is so thrilling and even more impressive, to see a legend and mature rider as Tomas racing against the youngest talents out there such as Juan Fer and Sebastian.The Gutiérrez brothers, Rafael and Marcelo also made their contribution to the event. Although they were off the track, their presence was warmly welcomed. Commenting, explaining, and sharing their passion for downhill, the Gutierrez brothers kept the audience captivated, a testament to the affection shown to them for putting Manizales on the map of the global downhill scene.To avoid spoilers, we invite you to watch the highlights of the thrilling Urban Downhill race in Manizales in the following video. The event's atmosphere was filled with energy and fun, making it one of the most attractive events for mountain biking enthusiasts looking to take their passion for adrenaline to the next level. Manizales, known for its steep streets, stairs, and unpredictable obstacles, offers a unique setting on each track specially designed for the competition.