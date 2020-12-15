Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Explores the Amazing Coffee Zone in Colombia

Dec 15, 2020
by Marcelo Gutierrez  

It's time to know the land that I have always called home, the Colombian Coffee Zone. I was born in a town called Manizales which is one of the three capital cities of this region. The other two capital cities are Armenia and Pereira and they all make up one of the most famous touristic regions of my country. This is due to its amazing landscape, the abundance of coffee crops and peoples traditions. In this region, the altimetry changes are perfect for any type of bike. In this opportunity, we enjoy our enduro and road bikes.



Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Marcelo Gutierrez


