Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Explores the Incredible Riding in Montezuma, Colombia

What I have found in my journey racing bikes and traveling the world, is that riders like to have a good time on their bikes: eat good food, drink good coffee and a couple of beers, repeat and repeat. Let’s invite them to do the same by inspiring people to go out there, spend free time on themselves and not lying down on the couch or at the same few places. We want to inspire them to enjoy the ride of life!I have always had something really clear and its that life is to make the most of it. To find new experiences and adventures. In this opportunity, I will change what my life has been in the past, to dedicate 20 days to travel my country, Colombia, my land. We will start traveling the famous Coffee Zone where I was born 30th years ago. This is the first of a series of episodes. Hope you enjoy COLOMBIA!