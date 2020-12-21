Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Helps Build & Maintain Trails in Salento, Colombia

Dec 21, 2020
by Marcelo Gutierrez  


Part of my 2020 was dedicated to seeking trails in places where nature, beer, coffee and bikes are part of the same equation. As in the whole world, in Colombia, we have a bunch of trails and a lot of riders who love working on them. A couple of years ago I did my first project digging on local trails with a great crew, which made me realize how much more can be done and how grateful people are when you teach them. It is all about sharing, helping, riding bikes and having a good time.

In this opportunity, we worked on one of the most famous places for MTB, a little town called Salento that is also famous for welcoming tourist from all the world. We work on some trails on Valle de Cocora where you can enjoy a 360 view of mountains and clear skies.

I am Marcelo Gutiérrez, I have been a downhill rider and I have always had something very clear: that life is to live it, to seek new experiences, adventures and to invite others to do the same!

