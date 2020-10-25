Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Helps Build and Rides a Wild Trail on Cerro Bravo Volcano

This year has been a transition and transformative year. I have been known always as a racer, the Colombian Champion DH rider. Things have changed in a certain way around my life's purpose. Being reachable, have the chance to help others, share knowledge, push the Latins to improve not only in their riding skills but also in their trails and even better to make us proud of who we are and what we have.The first 2020 Hidden Gem was without a doubt, a project that I never imagined would be so challenging. Work at almost 4,000 meters above sea level, for 4 days, with 7 men (and 5 dogs) with a single objective: one-day riding.In Colombia as in all countries, we have a bunch of trails and a lot of enthusiasm. A couple of years ago I did my first project digging on local trails with a great crew, which made me realize how much more can be done and how grateful people are when you teach them. It is all about sharing, helping, riding bikes and having a good time because at the end all of us want good tracks!