Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Previews the 2019 Val di Sole World Cup DH Track
Aug 1, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
Take a ride down one of the World Cup's most challenging tracks with Marcelo Gutierrez. Get a feel for the relentlessly challenging course that Val Di Sole offers up for round 8 of the UCI DH MTB World Cup 2019.
Red Bull Bike
Regions in Article
Bikeland Val Di Sole
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Marcelo Gutierrez
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019
World Cup DH
7 Comments
Score
Time
+ 2
Dropthedebt
(35 mins ago)
Love the way the track has been taped this year. It's going to produce some great racing.
[Reply]
+ 3
Jethro1
(41 mins ago)
Those rocks....
[Reply]
+ 1
johnnygrosso
(30 mins ago)
the fitness and skill of this geezer to talk down a track and discuss line options at this pace!!!
[Reply]
+ 1
WestwardHo
(24 mins ago)
It would be pretty rad to see a Colombian win the TDF and DH world champs in the same year. Go Marcelo!
[Reply]
+ 1
tobiusmaximum
(26 mins ago)
Great preview. Track looks hairy AF..
[Reply]
+ 1
sino428
(42 mins ago)
Where is Gee this round?
[Reply]
+ 1
oatkinso
(36 mins ago)
get that man a 29er
[Reply]
