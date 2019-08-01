Video: Marcelo Gutierrez Previews the 2019 Val di Sole World Cup DH Track

Aug 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesTake a ride down one of the World Cup's most challenging tracks with Marcelo Gutierrez. Get a feel for the relentlessly challenging course that Val Di Sole offers up for round 8 of the UCI DH MTB World Cup 2019.Red Bull Bike


Bikeland Val Di Sole

Racing and Events Videos Red Bull Marcelo Gutierrez DH Racing Val Di Sole World Cup DH 2019 World Cup DH


7 Comments

  • + 2
 Love the way the track has been taped this year. It's going to produce some great racing. tup
  • + 3
 Those rocks....
  • + 1
 the fitness and skill of this geezer to talk down a track and discuss line options at this pace!!!
  • + 1
 It would be pretty rad to see a Colombian win the TDF and DH world champs in the same year. Go Marcelo!
  • + 1
 Great preview. Track looks hairy AF..
  • + 1
 Where is Gee this round?
  • + 1
 get that man a 29er

