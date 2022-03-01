close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Video: Marcelo Gutierrez's Road to the Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH

Mar 1, 2022
by Marcelo Gutierrez  

2 years away... This is the story of how I came back.

It was definitely a challenge, lots of butterflies were in my belly for over month since I received the call when I was invited to participate again in Monserrate Cerro Abajo.



I have to admit that I enjoyed a lot the stressful atmosphere and the anxiousness that goes around a race. It was cool to be on the start gate again and simply try my best. In this case it was weird to sort of have gone a bit blind about what to expect. So much uncertainty but at the end it was a successful effort and a good experience.

So this being said, I want to invite you to watch the story of a month before the race and how did it go.

Enjoy!

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Marcelo Gutierrez


Must Read This Week
Review: 2022 Kona Process 153 DL 29
51759 views
Why Are So Many Bike Companies Being Bought at the Moment?
47803 views
Opinion: The Proxy War Between Discovery & Red Bull Is Official
44948 views
Throwback Thursday: 7 Bikes Turning 30 in 2022
42179 views
How to Accurately Calculate What Spring Rate You Need
37678 views
Video: Bernard Kerr's Brutal Crash from Red Bull Valparaíso Cerro Abajo Urban DH 2022
35532 views
Our 25 Favourite Comments of 2021 - Comment Gold
31396 views
Slack Randoms: $6,355 Ti Power Meter Cranks, National Penny-Farthing Champs, a 500-Pound Black Bear & More
31364 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Grande Marcelo! Gracias por darle visibilidad al MTB en español. Y gracias por los videos tan instructivos que haces.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007198
Mobile Version of Website