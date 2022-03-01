Video: Marcelo Gutierrez's Road to the Monserrate Cerro Abajo Urban DH

2 years away... This is the story of how I came back.It was definitely a challenge, lots of butterflies were in my belly for over month since I received the call when I was invited to participate again in Monserrate Cerro Abajo.I have to admit that I enjoyed a lot the stressful atmosphere and the anxiousness that goes around a race. It was cool to be on the start gate again and simply try my best. In this case it was weird to sort of have gone a bit blind about what to expect. So much uncertainty but at the end it was a successful effort and a good experience.So this being said, I want to invite you to watch the story of a month before the race and how did it go.Enjoy!